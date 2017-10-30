No tricks, just treats of Halloween freebies and discounts

Get all the treats without the tricks this Halloween!

Anyone in the Halloween spirit can scare up some sweet deals and even get some freebies Tuesday:

Burger King: As an elbow to its competitor’s spokesman, the first 500 guests to enter select locations wearing a creepy clown costume will receive a free Whopper. Check the Burger King website to see the exact locations.

Baskin Robbins

All regular and kid-sized ice cream scoops are just $1.50 Tuesday. The ice cream shop is also offering small Cappuccino Blasts for $2.99.

Chipotle

As we mentioned, from 3 p.m. to close, show up in full costume and receive a boo-rito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $3. Customers can also try to win free burritos for an entire year by texting in a special Halloween code.

Dunkin’ Donuts

In addition to Halloween themed donuts, Dunkin’ is holding a costume contest via Instagram for people to share their best brand-inspired outfits and a chance to be featured on a billboard in Times Square, a cash prize and a year’s supply of coffee.

Krispy Kreme

Free doughnut of choice for guests who show up in costume on Halloween at participating locations.

Pizza Hut

Get 25 percent off regularly priced pizzas using the coupon code SCARYGOOD25 for an online order through Tuesday.

Sonic

All day on Halloween the drive-in chain will offer 50 cent corn dogs to customers.

Chuck E. Cheese’s

All month long through Halloween, Chuck E. Cheese’s will give 50 free prize tickets to any child who comes in wearing a costume.

Bass Pro Shops

Various participating locations will have free Halloween photos with the “Peanuts” characters on display and kids can create Halloween tote bags, as well as play the pumpkin beanbag toss to win an array of prizes.