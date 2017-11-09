Nights on Broadway: Bee Gees musical is in the works

It looks like The Bee Gees may be spending many “Nights on Broadway” in the future: A stage musical inspired by the group’s life story and music is in the works.

Barry Gibb, the only living member of the trio, will executive produce the project, with input from the widows of his late brothers Maurice and Robin. In a statement, Barry says, “This is a wonderful opportunity for our family…it’s another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told.”

He adds, “It’s an honor to be working alongside the people I most respect. I can’t wait to get started!”

Just like other Broadway shows based on the lives of famous musicians, such as Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the production is expected to include songs from The Bee Gees’ entire career, from their 1960s hits, to their ’70s smashes like “Jive Talkin’,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Love So Right,” to their inescapable Saturday Night Fever singles and later hits like “Too Much Heaven,” “Tragedy” and “Love You Inside Out.”

Conveniently, the news comes a week before the 40th anniversary of the release of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

