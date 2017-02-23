Nick Cannon welcomes a baby boy

Nick Cannon is a daddy again!

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the America’s Got Talent host announced the birth of son Golden “Sagon” Cannon with former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell a day earlier.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness,” Cannon captioned a photo of him cradling the newborn. “Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,” he added.

Golden joins Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon’s five-and-a-half-year-old twin son and daughter with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

A source tells E! Online that Nick “told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling.”

“Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him,” adds the insider. “They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children.”

