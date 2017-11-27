Nick and Drew Lachey appeal for help after employee shot outside their Cincinnati bar

Nick and Drew Lachey are appealing to the public for help after an employee at their Cincinnati sports bar was shot early Thursday morning.

Ellie Richardson, a 27-year-old mom, was shot in the face after leaving her shift as a bartender at Lachey’s. The shooting reportedly took place after she was almost hit by a van and exchanged words with the driver.

Richarson sustained injuries to her face and jaw and is in stable condition. The suspect, described as a black man in his 20s with gold-rimmed glasses and a light beard, is still at large.

Nick and Drew both posted links to a donation page that’s raising money for Richardson’s recovery.

“Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice,” Nick wrote on Twitter, adding, “Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!”

Drew wrote, “As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault. If u have any info about it please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers.”

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com