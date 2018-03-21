Neil Diamond to receive Songwriters Hall of Fame’s highest honor

Neil Diamond, who recently announced his retirement from touring, will receive the Johnny Mercer Award at this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards dinner.

At the June 14 ceremony in New York City, Diamond will be presented with the Hall of Fame’s highest honor, given to a member of the Hall whose body of work is of such “high quality and impact” that it “upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer.”

Mercer, who co-founded Capitol Records, wrote standards such as “That Old Black Magic,” “One for My Baby,” “Summer Wind,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “Satin Doll,” and “Moon River,” among countless others.

In a statement, Songwriter Hall of Fame President and CEO Linda Moran said, “Neil is the quintessential songwriter, having been on the world radar for decades with anthemic songs that speak to everyone. We are so pleased to be presenting him with the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.”

Past recipients of the Johnny Mercer Award include Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Billy Joel, Elton John, Van Morrison, Carole King, and Stevie Wonder.

As previously reported, this year’s inductees include John Mellencamp, Kool & the Gang, Jermaine Dupri and country star Alan Jackson. Sara Bareilles will receive the Hal David Starlight Award.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com