Natasha Bedingfield welcomes baby boy

It was a very happy New Year for Natasha Bedingfield and her husband, Matt Robinson.

The couple, who’ve been married for eight years, welcomed their first child, a boy, on Sunday night. On Monday, the “Unwritten” singer wrote on Instagram, “Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest new Year ever!”

She accompanied the announcement with a picture of herself in a hospital bed, holding a Starbucks cup with “Mum” written on the side.

Natasha announced in October that she and Robinson were expecting; she’d spent the entire summer on tour with Train but had kept her pregnancy a secret.

