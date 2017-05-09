‘My mom is so inspiring,’ says daughter who will graduate college alongside her mother

Paula O’Neil, 52, never thought she’d go back to get her high school diploma, let alone a college degree. That all changed when her daughter, Chantel Batuk, 31, dared her to get her GED.

“I was in the service industry for seven or eight years doing different jobs and I had to really think about, you know, what was I gonna do after this?” Batuk told ABC News.

“And there was one thing standing in my way which was, you know, the GED, before you could go to college. And I knew it was something that my mom also needed to do.”

“She did not wanna go do it by herself,” O’Neil told ABC News about going back to school. “She’s like, ‘If you do it, I’ll do it.’”

O’Neil agreed to enroll with her daughter in GED classes through a local adult literacy program. “I think as a mom I would do anything to get her in there,” O’Neil explained. “And it was, like, all right. I’m doin’ it.”

So the mother and daughter found themselves back in the classroom, but it wasn’t easy.

“I never thought I would go back,” O’Neil said. “And I was really scared. A ninth-grade education, now — is like equivalent to a sixth-grader. And then being 52 years old has also been a challenge.”

Once Batuk passed her GED, O’Neil thought she would quit. Once again, Batuk pushed her mother to keep going.