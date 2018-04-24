Morgan Freeman Tops a List of America’s Favorite Contemporary Actors

The polling site YouGov.com released a list of ‘America’s Most-Liked Contemporary Actors.’

It’s a simple poll. They have hundreds of actors in their database, and they ask people whether they have a POSITIVE or NEGATIVE opinion of each. They also logged if people had a NEUTRAL opinion, or had never heard of them.

Then, they released the names of the 10 with the highest ratings. They are:

1. Morgan Freeman . . . Positive: 84%, Negative: 4%

2. Denzel Washington . . . Positive: 81%, Negative: 4%

3. Tom Hanks . . . Positive: 81%, Negative: 6%

4. Betty White . . . Positive: 80%, Negative: 4%

5. Sandra Bullock . . . Positive: 80%, Negative: 5%

6. Harrison Ford . . . Positive: 79%, Negative: 4%

7. Michael J. Fox . . . Positive: 75%, Negative: 5%

8. Will Smith . . . Positive: 74%, Negative: 11%

9. Bruce Willis . . . Positive: 74%, Negative: 5%

10. Jackie Chan . . . Positive: 72%, Negative: 5%

Apparently, they defined ‘contemporary’ as STILL LIVING, because this Top 10 could work as a list of America’s favorite actors from the late-’80s to early-’90s.

The average age of the Top 10 is 66 . . . and the youngest person on the list is WILL SMITH, who’s turning 50 this year. The oldest is BETTY WHITE at 96.

By the way, it’s shocking that 4% have a negative opinion of Betty. Maybe some people got annoyed with ‘The Great Betty White Career Resurgence of 2010.’

