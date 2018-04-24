LISTEN

Morgan Freeman Tops a List of America’s Favorite Contemporary Actors

The polling site YouGov.com released a list of ‘America’s Most-Liked Contemporary Actors.’

It’s a simple poll.  They have hundreds of actors in their database, and they ask people whether they have a POSITIVE or NEGATIVE opinion of each.  They also logged if people had a NEUTRAL opinion, or had never heard of them.

Then, they released the names of the 10 with the highest ratings.  They are:

1.  Morgan Freeman . . . Positive:  84%, Negative:  4%

2.  Denzel Washington . . . Positive:  81%, Negative:  4%

3.  Tom Hanks . . . Positive:  81%, Negative:  6%

4.  Betty White . . . Positive:  80%, Negative:  4%

5.  Sandra Bullock . . . Positive:  80%, Negative:  5%

6.  Harrison Ford . . . Positive:  79%, Negative:  4%

7.  Michael J. Fox . . . Positive:  75%, Negative:  5%

8.  Will Smith . . . Positive:  74%, Negative:  11%

9.  Bruce Willis . . . Positive:  74%, Negative:  5%

10.  Jackie Chan . . . Positive:  72%, Negative:  5%

Apparently, they defined ‘contemporary’ as STILL LIVING, because this Top 10 could work as a list of America’s favorite actors from the late-’80s to early-’90s.

The average age of the Top 10 is 66 . . . and the youngest person on the list is WILL SMITH, who’s turning 50 this year.  The oldest is BETTY WHITE at 96.

By the way, it’s shocking that 4% have a negative opinion of Betty.  Maybe some people got annoyed with ‘The Great Betty White Career Resurgence of 2010.’

 

