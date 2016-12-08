Mick Jagger’s a Dad for the 8th Time

In July, news broke that Mick Jagger was expecting a baby with his 29-year-old American girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. Now, the new baby has arrived — and it’s a boy.

A statement provided to ABC News by The Rolling Stones’rep says, “Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”?

The baby is the 73-year-old rock legend’s eighth child: he has four with Jerry Hall, one with Marsha Hunt, one with his ex-wife Bianca Jagger and one with Luciana Gimenez Morad. Jagger also has five grandchildren, and in 2014, he became a great-grandfather when his daughter Jade’s daughter Assisi welcomed a daughter of her own.

