Michael Jackson’s Daughter Believes He Was Murdered

Ever since Michael Jackson’s two older children, Prince and Paris, were born, there has been speculation that the King of Pop was not their biological father. In the new issue of Rolling Stone, Paris Jackson goes on the record with her thoughts on the matter.

Paris insists that Michael was her biological dad. “He is my father,” she tells the magazine. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

She adds, “I consider myself black,” and says her father would “look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

In the interview, Paris, now 18, reveals that she’s attempted suicide multiple times, most recently when she was 15. She also believes that her father, who died of an overdose of the anesthetic propofol in 2009, was murdered.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she says. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

She “absolutely” believes this, adding, “It’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup.”

While Paris wants justice, she says, “It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

You can read the interview at RollingStone.com now.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com