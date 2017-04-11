Michael Buble’s wife speaks, says, “Thank God, my son is better”

Michael Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato has spoken publicly for the first time about their three-year-old son Noah, who’s been battling cancer.

Speaking at a press conference in Argentina to promote a movie she’s finishing, Luisana said she appreciates everyone’s support, prayers and love since Noah was first diagnosed late last year. “I want to share with you that, thank God, my son is better and that it’s a long process,” she said. “Noah has to continue [receiving check-ups] but we are very happy.”

“When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes,” Lusiana continued. “Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”

She added, “We want to think of the future, to see our children grow. …Please understand that it’s difficult to talk about, because it’s all so recent and a very sensitive topic.”

Luisana put her work on the film on hold, and Michael did the same with his career, so they could focus on Noah. Now, she says, “Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film.”

The actress also thanked the team who is working on the film, saying, “They not only believed in me, but they waited for me [so I could] finish this film that I love and loved from the beginning and love being a part of.”

According to the British paper The Mirror, Luisana’s film is called Those Who Love, Hate. Set in the 1940s, it’s about a man who tries to escape a love affair, but who is ultimately reunited with the woman he wants to forget — played by Luisana — through a twist of fate.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com