Michael Buble and wife expecting third child

Michael Buble is going to be a daddy for the third time.

Michael’s rep confirms to ABC Radio that he and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting another baby. They are already parents to Noah, four, and Elijah, two. It’s not clear how far along Luisana is in her pregnancy.

In late 2016, both Michael and Luisana announced they were putting their careers on hold to care for Noah, who was then three, after he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Last April, after he underwent treatment, Luisana told reporters in Argentina that the boy was doing “well.”

This year, Michael is returning to the spotlight. He’s hosting the 2018 Juno Awards in his native Canada next month, and he has two shows scheduled for the U.K. this July, one in Dublin and one in London.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com