Mel Gibson Welcomes Baby Number Nine
Mel Gibson is a father again.

Gibson and his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross, welcomed their first child together, a five-pound, five-ounce baby boy named Lars Gerard Gibson Friday, his rep tells People magazine. It’s the 61-year-old Hacksaw Ridge director’s ninth child.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a source tells the magazine. “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!

