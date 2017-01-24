Mel Gibson Welcomes Baby Number Nine

Mel Gibson is a father again.

Gibson and his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross, welcomed their first child together, a five-pound, five-ounce baby boy named Lars Gerard Gibson Friday, his rep tells People magazine. It’s the 61-year-old Hacksaw Ridge director’s ninth child.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a source tells the magazine. “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com