Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows ready to teach fans “a brief history of everything”

Though Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas and Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz had been friends for years, their respective bands had never toured together. Last summer, though, Rob and Counting Crows went on the road together, and it went so well they’re doing it again. This time, though, Rob’s bringing the band along.

The Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows trek, called A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017, will kick off July 12 in Spokane, WA and wrap up October 1 in Dallas. Presale tickets will be available to both bands’ fan club members starting Tuesday — the general public can grab them March 31.

In a statement, Rob said, “No matter what I will ever do, nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will. And I can’t wait to spend another summer out there on the road with the Crows.”

“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now on,” added Adam. “Can. Not. Wait.”

This tour will serve as Matchbox Twenty’s belated 20th anniversary celebration of their debut album Yourself or Someone Like You, which came out October 1, 1996 and eventually sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The band wasn’t able to do it last year because Rob was still touring in support of his most recent solo album, The Great Unknown.

You can win tickets for the August 28th show in Hershey all this week

on 95.3/3WZ. Rog and Cath will give you the “song of the day” at 7:20am, and Dave Kurten will play it sometime between 2-5pm. When you hear it, call in and win tickets before you can buy them!

