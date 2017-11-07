LISTEN

Mariah Carey, John Mellencamp among nominees for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 have been announced, and it’s a lengthy list, incorporating two categories: “Performing” and “Non-Performing” songwriters.

Among the performers, the nominees include Mariah Carey, reggae star Jimmy Cliff, rap icons N.W.A., “Fast Car” singer Tracy Chapman, John Mellencamp, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, and R&B stars The Isley Brothers and Kool & the Gang.

The non-performing songwriter nominees, and some of their biggest hits, include:

Jermaine Dupri — “Always Be My Baby,” “We Belong Together,” “Confessions Part II,” “U Got It Bad,” “Jump”

Maurice Starr — “Candy Girl,” “I’ll Be Loving You Forever,” “Is This the End,” “Jealous Girl,” “Step by Step”

Mike Chapman — “Kiss You All Over, “Heart and Soul,” “Better Be Good to Me,” “Little Willy,” “Stumblin’ In”

Randy Goodrum — “You Needed Me, “Bluer than Blue,” “I’ll Be Over You,” “Foolish Heart,” “Oh Sherrie”

Allee Willis — “Boogie Wonderland,” “I’ll Be There for You,” “Neutron Dance,” “September,” “What Have I Done to Deserve This”

To be eligible for induction, a songwriter must have been working for a minimum of 20 years, and have a “notable catalog” of hits. Members have until December 17 to turn in their ballots, and the winners will be inducted next year in a gala ceremony.

Image of John Mellencamp courtesy of PRphotos.com

