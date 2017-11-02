Mariah Carey has handprints immortalized at TCL Chinese Theatre

Mariah Carey got her perfectly manicured hands a little dirty on Wednesday.

The singer had her hand prints immortalized in cement at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. She also left the imprints of her $900 Christian Louboutin heels.

“I have this picture of Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell when they were doing their imprint ceremony,” Mariah told Variety ahead of the event. “It’s an iconic photograph, and I have it hanging in my living room.”

She added, “It’s something that feels humbling, and I feel honored by it.”

Lee Daniels, who worked with Mariah on films like Precious and The Butler, spoke at the ceremony.

“Thank you to all my friends and fans who came to celebrate with me today at the @chinesetheatres,” Mariah wrote on Instagram. “Special thanks to Lee Daniels.”

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com