March 15 Closings & Delays (Updated 7:30 AM)

Jason Crane Jason Crane is the host of The Morning Mixtape on 98.7 The FREQ (http://987thefreq.com/), a music and interview show on a radio station in State College, PA. He also produces The Jazz Session podcast (http://thejazzsession.com/) and the First Laughs podcast (http://firstlaughs.com/); works as a saxophonist and a stand-up comedian; and helps to raise two sons. In 2011, the Los Angeles Times named Jason one of 25 arts and culture people to follow on Twitter (http://twitter.com/jasondcrane). Jason’s first collection of poems, Unexpected Sunlight (FootHills Publishing), was published in 2010 and is available at http://jasoncrane.org/store. His work has been published in many places, including Blue Collar Review, qarrtsiluni , Meat For Tea, State of Emergency: Chicago Poets Address The Gulf Crisis, and Poets For Living Waters. Over the years, Jason has worked as a grocery stock clerk, cashier, bank teller, waiter, professional musician, radio announcer, television/radio script writer, Web site editor, newspaper and wire-service copy editor, radio reporter, newspaper page designer, union organizer, nonprofit development director, radio station manager, talk show host, stay-at-home dad, union organizing director, union representative, communications/public relations specialist, bookstore manager, and podcast producer/host. Jason has moved more than 30 times to lots of different places, including Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama and Japan.