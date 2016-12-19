Marc Anthony Divorcing Fourth Wife

Marc Anthony and his wife of two years, Shannon De Lima, are calling it quits.

The two released a joint statement Sunday, confirming they’re divorcing.

“After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage,” read the statement obtained by ABC News. “We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter.”

The couple had no children together.

This was the fourth marriage for Marc. Before De Lima, the singer was most recently married to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he has two children, 8-year-old twins Max and Emme.

The singer also has three children from previous relationships.

Marc and J-Lo have apparently remained friendly despite their split. He is serving as executive producer for Lopez’s Spanish-language album that is to be released in 2017.

