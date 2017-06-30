Man ‘walks 500 miles’ in creative marriage proposal video

A Colorado man took his marriage proposal to new heights by climbing a mountain and filming footage with a drone and GoPro camera to create a music video for his wife-to-be.

Michael Baker, 23, of Colorado Springs, was inspired to create the illusion of walking hundreds of miles to propose to Tracie Wyson after he got the song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers stuck in his head.

The ’90s hit’s lyrics include, “But I would walk five hundred miles/And I would walk five hundred more/Just to be the man who walks a thousand miles/To fall down at your door.”

“It sparked the idea that I could walk 500 miles to propose,” said Baker.

He covered more than 150 miles filming the video over the course of one day with his dad.

Harland Baker filmed his son doing everything from walking into a lake to climbing Pike’s Peak in the Rocky Mountains. Baker edited the video then flew to Utah, where Wyson lives, with his mom and dad.

Wyson, 20, a nursing student, was in the Provo area taking a class and thought she was going out to eat with her aunt and uncle.

Her aunt and uncle, Ed and Alyse Jones, took her to a spot in the garden where Baker had set up a chalkboard with her name on it and a laptop on a stool.

Wyson followed the instructions to watch the video on the laptop and then had a moment of panic when she thought Baker might be proposing over video.

“There is no way Michael would do that,” Wyson said. “At the end of watching the video, I saw his reflection coming up behind me and that’s when I realized he was there at the very moment.”

You can see the video on the 3WZ Facebook page.