Listening to music can boost your workout, study finds

Turns out spending time curating the perfect workout playlist is worth it.

A new study from American College of Cardiology found listening to upbeat music while working out may keep you sweating longer. In the study, researchers discovered positive effects of music on workout duration.

“Our findings reinforce the idea that upbeat music has a synergistic effect in terms of making you want to exercise longer and stick with a daily exercise routine,” Dr. Waseem Shami, lead author and cardiology fellow, said in a release. “When doctors are recommending exercise, they might suggest listening to music too.”

The experimented included 127 patients, all with a similar health profile and background. The participants were instructed to run on a treadmill, but only some were able to listen to music. Those who did listen to music were able to push themselves and run 50 seconds longer.

Dr. Shami also reported working out is the best way to keep health a priority and prevent heart disease.

So, the next time you listen to your favorite tune at the gym, you just might be saving your life.