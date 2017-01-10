LATEST 3WZ DELAYS/CANCELLATIONS/EARLY DISMISSALS
Bald Eagle Area Schools Elementary dismissing at 12:00p.m.
Middle and High School 12:10 p.m.
Growing in Faith Daycare Closing at 1:30 p.m.
Penns Valley Area Schools Elementary dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Secondary dismissing at 1:00 p.m.
Central PA Mixed Martial Arts No youth martial arts
Bellefonte Area Schools Elementary dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Secondary dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
