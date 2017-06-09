Late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry’s final studio album released today

Hail, hail Chuck Berry! The rock ‘n’ roll legend’s final album, Chuck, hit stores today, less than three months after he passed away at the age of 90.

Berry produced the album and wrote eight of its 10 tracks. He recorded it in his native St. Louis with members of his longtime backing band, including his son Charles Berry Jr. on guitar and his daughter Ingrid on vocals and harmonica. Chuck also features guest contributions from roots-rock singer Nathaniel Rateliff, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

Among the tracks on the record are the “Johnny B. Goode” sequel “Lady B. Goode,” and a rewritten version of “Havana Moon” called “Jamaica Moon.” The former tune is quite the family affair, featuring guitar work from Chuck, his son Charles and his grandson Chuck Berry III.

Rateliff, along with Berry’s son and grandson, will celebrate the release of Chuck with a performance this Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs on NBC at 11:35 p.m.

