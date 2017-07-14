Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show scores a record six Emmy nods

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance back in February got great reviews, and the NFL claimed it was the most-watched musical event of all time. Now Fox, the NFL Network, Gaga and the creative team behind the production have nabbed six Emmy nominations.

The show is nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program, where it will compete against the likes of the Academy Awards telecast, the Tony Awards and Hairspray Live! It also received nominations for production design, lighting design, sound mixing, technical direction and musical direction.

On Twitter, Gaga wrote, “I’m so proud of Haus of Gaga & the entire #SBHalftime team! We’re so grateful to be nominated for 6 @TheEmmys the most ever! Thank you!!”

“The Most Ever” means “the most ever for a Super Bowl halftime performance.” Katy Perry’s team was nominated for three Emmys for her 2015 show, and won two. Bruno Mars got two nods for his 2014 show, while Beyonce received three for her 2013 show.

Gaga’s halftime show featured her singing a medley of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land, before descending from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston to perform classic hits like “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way,” as well as her recent hit, “Million Reasons.”

The 69th Emmy Awards air September 17 on CBS.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com