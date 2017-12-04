Lady Gaga helps rebuild Hurricane Harvey-damaged Houston home

Lady Gaga took some time out from her Joanne World Tour to give back to a Houston family whose home was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

She and her Born This Way Foundation teamed up with military veterans from Team Rubicon to help out a woman named Pamela and her family Sunday.

“Before the #JoanneWorldtourHouston tonight me and @btwfoundation teamed up with @teamrubicon to do some demolition due to water damage and mold remediation in Pamela’s house from Hurricane Harvey,” Gaga tweeted, along with a photo of her wearing a coverall and safety glasses and holding a crowbar.

She added, “We want to help make #HoustonStrong. And we love Pamela!”

The Born This Way Foundation Twitter page also posted a video of Gaga taking a sledgehammer to Pamela’s water-damaged walls.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com