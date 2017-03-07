La La Land comes alive

La La Land is going on tour, complete with a full orchestra, jazz band and choir.

“La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration,” will pair screenings of the movie with accompaniment from live musicians and singers led by the musical’s composer, Justin Hurwitz. The tour is kicking off with a special event at the Hollywood Bowl during with Hurwitz conducting a 100-piece orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble accompanying the film’s original vocal recordings followed by fireworks.

The Hollywood Bowl shows are scheduled for May 26 and 27 to be followed by an international tour.

The movie’s director, Damien Chazelle, thinks the idea is perfect.

“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making La La Land was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life,” he said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially ‘L.A.’ as the Hollywood Bowl.”

Following the Hollywood shows, La La Land in Concert will go globe-trotting, with planned stops not only in American cities like Atlanta, Seattle, Nashville and Washington, D.C., but also cities in the U.K, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey and Switzerland.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl shows go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster and at the Hollywood Bowl box office.

