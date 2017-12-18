Kevin Hart wants to star in Mrs. Doubtfire remake

Kevin Hart is looking to reboot anther one of Robin Williams’ classic films.

During the promotional tour for his Jumanji standalone sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle, Hart revealed that he’d be interested in remaking Williams’ classic 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire.

“I’ll stay on the Robin Williams train and say that if I could jump into Mrs. Doubtfire,” Hart said in an interview with CinemaBlend.“That was a very amazing performance on both ends for him. I think that’s one I’d love to get to play in,” he added.

Williams, of course, starred in the original Jumanji, back in 1995.

Mrs. Doubtfire was reportedly being considered for a sequel prior to Hart’s interest. That includes an attempt in 2014 by Fox 2000, which was said to shelved following Williams’ death later that year.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com