Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Pentatonix Join Grammy Lineup as Presenters

Current Grammy winners, nominees and stars have joined the lineup for this Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, as presenters.

Current nominee and three-time winner Kelly Clarkson, five-time winner Celine Dion, current nominees and two-time winners Pentatonix, plus DNCE, Jason Derulo, Faith Hill, Katharine McPhee, Ryan Seacrest, Taraji P. Henson, Gina Rodriguez, John Travolta, and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson are among the stars who’ll be handing out the golden Gramophone trophies Sunday night.

As previously reported, Grammy performers will include Adele, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lukas Graham, and Alicia Keys, and there’ll be tributes to both George Michael and Prince.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com