Katy Perry’s New shoes won’t break the bank!

If you have major Katy Perry shoe envy, you’ll soon be able to own Katy Perry footwear without breaking the bank. Her new shoe line comes out February 16 and the singer says it was her aim to keep the prices affordable.

“Not everybody is rich, and not everybody is excessive,” she tells Footwear News. “And everybody has more important things to spend their money on — whether it’s their children, or their family or their health. At the end of the day, your personality shouldn’t be so expensive to display.”

Katy describes the line as being “vibrant, expressive and defining.” She came up with the whimsical designs with the help of her former stylist, Johnny Wujek. One of the shoes is called the “Jessica” flat and it looks like a bunny rabbit, complete with a pom-pom tail.

She says those shoes were inspired by a Dalmatian-themed pair she found after moving to L.A. more than 15 years ago.

“I swear I started so many conversations because of those shoes,” she says. “I had to get them resoled several times — and I didn’t have the money for it.”

Her line of shoes will cost from $59 to $299.