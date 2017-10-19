Katy Perry gets “stuck in space” when her Saturn stage set malfunctions during concert

With so many moving parts to her Witness tour, something like this was bound to happen: during her concert in Nashville Wednesday night, Katy Perry got stuck on a floating planet.

The singer was stranded in mid-air over the audience on a model of the planet Saturn. “This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” she joked in a fan-captured video. “I know I’m kind of a space cadet but actually, this thing is stuck.”

She continued, “What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song?”

As stage hands tried to figure out how to get her down, Katy told the audience to take out their phones to capture this “YouTube moment.”

The crew was able to finally lower her manually, and she had to hop into the crowd in order to make her way back to the stage.

“I guess I’m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people,” she said. “I love this so much. This is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville.”

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com