Justin Timberlake will be back for Trolls 2 in 2020

Justin Timberlake didn’t win an Oscar on Sunday for the song he wrote for Trolls, but maybe he’ll get another chance when Trolls 2 hits theaters.

Dreamworks Animation announced Tuesday that the sequel to the animated film will be in theaters April 10, 2020. Justin will be back as Branch, while Anna Kendrick will return as Poppy. It’s not know if Justin will be the executive producer of the movie’s soundtrack, as he was with Trolls, but it’s hard to believe he won’t create some kind of music for the film.

Between then and now, Justin will no doubt appear in additional movies and release new music — we hope. Right now, he’s scheduled to appear in a Woody Allen movie called Wonder Wheel at some point later this year.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com