Justin Timberlake close to deal to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Ever since we learned Taylor Swift won’t be able to perform at next year’s Pepsi-sponsored Super Bowl halftime show because of her deal with Coke, there’s been speculation about who else might be big enough to take the stage. US Weekly claims that person is none other than Justin Timberlake.

The magazine reports that Justin is “finalizing” a deal to take the stage at the big game, February 4 in Minneapolis. His appearance would come 13 years after his notorious performance with Janet Jackson, which gave us the term “wardrobe malfunction.”

Justin also performed during the halftime show in 2001, when he was a member of ‘N SYNC. They were part of an all-star collaboration that also included Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige.

US Weekly reports that should Justin take the gig, he’d perform solo, without any surprise guests.

Justin did appear in this year’s Super Bowl — albeit in a commercial for Bai Antioxidant Infusions water. In the spot, Christopher Walken dramatically recited the lyrics of ‘N SYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

