Justin Bieber surprises patients at children’s hospital

When Justin Bieber isn’t touring the world or posting photos on Instagram, he’s brightening his fans’ lives.

ET Canada reports that on Monday, Justin paid a surprise visit to the young patients at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. According to a variety of posts by patients and their parents, Justin, dressed casually and wearing gold aviator glasses, chatted with the kids and even prayed with them.

One fan who got a visit from the singer posted a photo of them together and wrote, “Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever.”

Notably, Justin didn’t post any photos of his visit on his own socials; he apparently wanted to keep it very low-key.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com