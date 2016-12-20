Journey, Yes, ELO, Joan Baez Among 2017 Rock Hall Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 2017 inductees in the Performers category. They include three enduring bands from the classic-rock world; a legendary folk singer and peace activist; one of the most popular groups of the grunge-rock era; and an influential rapper whose life was cut short by violence.

Next year’s Rock Hall honorees in the Performers category are Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Joan Baez, Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur. The 2017 ceremony is scheduled for April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Yes, ELO, Journey and Baez all have waited a long time for the honor, as Yes and ELO have been eligible for more than 20 years, Journey first was eligible in 2000 and Baez has been eligible since the Rock Hall was founded. In contrast, Pearl Jam and Tupac both were chosen for induction in their first year of eligibility. Interestingly, the 2017 inductees all received their first Rock Hall nomination this year except for Yes, who also was nominated for the Class of 2014 and 2016.

In addition, Chic guitarist and acclaimed producer and songwriter Nile Rodgers will be inducted into the Rock Hall in conjunction with receiving the Award for Musical Excellence. It’s worth noting that Chic has been nominated in the “Performers” category 11 times, including this year, but has yet to be inducted.

In commemoration of the Rock Hall’s Class of 2017 honorees, a new exhibit saluting the inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland on March 30.

Artists become eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single. For more information about the Class of 2017 honorees, visit RockHall.com.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com