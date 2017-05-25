Jon Bon Jovi to receive prestigious award for his charitable work

Jon Bon Jovi will be honored with the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s 2017 Service to America Leadership Award at the organization’s Celebration of Service to America Awards gala taking place June 20 in Washington, D.C. The New Jersey rocker is being recognized for his commitment to aiding homeless and hungry people through his work as chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

“Jon Bon Jovi has entertained audiences for decades and earned world-wide fame as an artist and performer,” says NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “Despite his fame, Jon has never lost sight of community. His generous support of programs that address hunger and homelessness exemplifies the Leadership Award for which we will honor him.”

Among the projects launched by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation are the JBJ Soul Kitchens, two New Jersey restaurants offering pay-what-you-can meals; and The B.E.A.T. Center, a community hub in Ocean County, New Jersey, that provides people in need with access to food, job opportunities and other resources.

Previous Service to America Leadership Award honorees include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Quincy Jones, as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former first ladies Nancy Reagan, Laura Bush and Roslyn Carter.

