John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

John Mayer’s body has gone from being a wonderland to being a war zone.

The singer and guitarist, who’s current on tour with Dead & Company, has been admitted to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, according to a tweet from the band.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” reads the tweet. As of noon Tuesday, there was no further word on Mayer’s condition.

Not counting the New Orleans show, Dead and Company have two more shows left on their current tour. John has a comedy/music show scheduled for New Year’s Eve in L.A. with his pal Dave Chappelle.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com