John Legend to star in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!

John Legend will portray Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, NBC’s upcoming Easter Sunday special. The rock opera will be staged in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The production is being executive produced by the opera’s creators, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, among others. In a statement, Rice said, “John Legend is a superstar. As a performer, his voice is infectious and effortless. As an actor, he is believable and honest. I’m thrilled he will be able to share his portrayal of Jesus with the world.”

John said in a statement that he’s “thrilled” to be involved, adding, “It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

John’s acting experience includes the movie La La Land, and the TV shows Underground, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Soul Men.

Rock legend Alice Cooper will portray King Herod in the production — so far, he and Legend are the only cast members who’ve been announced. More casting will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! airs April 1 on NBC.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com