Jingle Bell Toss

You have a house full of friends and family, the snacks and drinks are depleting faster than anticipated, the crowd grows restless… what do you do???

Whip out the games!!!

Here’s a fun game that you can make yourself out of things you may already have lying around. Plastic cups act as the baskets. Bells act as the balls. You could improvise of course. Why not use Hershey’s Kisses as the ball and make that the prize for the winner.

This idea came from Megan @ Playground Parkbench.