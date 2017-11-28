Jennifer Lopez makes history by becoming a Guess Girl at age 48

Jennifer Lopez is making history with her latest fashion campaign.

The singer/actress has been named the new face of Guess Jeans’ spring 2018 collection. At age 48, she’s the oldest Guess girl in the company’s history.

In a statement, J-Lo says it was a “tremendous compliment” to be selected to star in the campaign for the brand, which she’s loved since she was a teenager.

A preview photo of the campaign features Jennifer sporting bombshell hair, a white button-down shirt knotted at the waist, checkered shorts and high heels.

Meanwhile, J-Lo has also lined up a headlining slot for the DirecTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert on February 3, a night before the Super Bowl. The performance will air live for the first time on AT&T Audience Network and DirecTV NOW.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com