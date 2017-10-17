Jennifer Lopez-headed disaster relief efforts raise $36 million

The disaster relief efforts being spearheaded by Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez to help Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean have raised more than $35 million to date, the group announced Monday.

Lopez and Rodriguez have secured commitments of more than $26 million from corporations. In addition, the One Voice: Somos Live Concert and Telethon on Saturday raised more than $9 million.

“With the disasters and tragedies befalling us almost weekly, and the swirling negativity dividing our country, it was gratifying to see people of all ages, races, and backgrounds come together to support and help those in need,” J-Lo said in a statement. “Alex and I were amazed by the amount of love, unity and donations that were received. And I am personally overcome with gratitude for all the incredible artists and talent who showed up in both Los Angeles and Miami to perform, answer phones or lend their services. While there is still much to do, we are deeply grateful for all that’s been done. We are, and will continue to be, one voice.”

The Somos Una Voz organization is not done raising money. Donations are still being accepted at somosonevoice.com.

