Jennifer Hudson joining The Voice as a coach for season 13

She became a star thanks to American Idol, but now, Jennifer Hudson is joining the lineup of another reality singing competition: The Voice.

NBC announced Wednesday that this fall, J-Hud will be a coach on season 13 of the Emmy-winning series, alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and the returning Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer already served as a coach on the U.K. version of The Voice earlier this year. In a statement, an NBC executive said of the star, “She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that “The Voice” stands for,” and called her “an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Season 13 of The Voice airs this fall. It’s not known if ABC’s recently-announced reboot of American Idol will start this fall, or in 2018.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com