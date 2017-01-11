Jan. 11, 2017 Closings And Delays
- Altoona Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Bald Eagle Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Bellefonte Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Bellwood-Antis School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Grace Lutheran Preschool and Kindergarten – 2 Hour Delay
- Grace Prep School – 2 Hour Delay
- Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center – 2 Hour Delay
- Huntingdon Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Mount Union Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in State College – 2 Hour Delay
- Penns Valley Area Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Saint Joseph Catholic Academy – 2 Hour Delay
- Southern Huntingdon County School District – 2 Hour Delay
- South Hills School in Altoona – 2 Hour Delay
- South Hills School in State College – 2 Hour Delay
- State College Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
- State College Friends School – 2 Hour Delay
- Young Scholars of Central PA Charter School – 2 Hour Delay
