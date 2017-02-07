Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Reportedly Injured in ATV Accident

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears’ eight-year-old daughter Maddie was reportedly seriously injured in an ATV accident on Sunday.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has confirmed that there was an accident, saying that he’s been told the victim was taken to a hospital. There’s no further information at this point.

TMZ, which first reported the story, quotes sources that say Maddie was on an off-road vehicle when it flipped over, and that she was underwater for several minutes and unconscious. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to the sources, who add that Maddie was apparently involved in a hunting expediton when the accident occurred.

Jamie Lynn, who starred in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 from 2005-2008 and is the younger sister of Britney Spears, wasn’t with her daughter at the time of the accident, according to TMZ.

