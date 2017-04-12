J. Geils Passes Away at 71

Centerfold…Freeze Frame… Love Stinks, and the list goes on and on. John Geils has passed away at the age of 71. He was found in his home and its believed he passed away of natural causes. The band was formed in 1968 but they did not hit their commercial peak until the 1980’s with new wave hits. The band reunited several times after their breakup, most recently in 2014-2015 as the opening band for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band on the North American tour. Click here for more information of J. Geils. Photo Credit nbcnews.com