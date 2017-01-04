It’s a Boy! Janet Jackson Gives Birth to First Child

Janet Jackson has officially given birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Mana, her rep confirms to ABC Radio.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” said the rep in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time.”

Last April, the legendary singer announced to fans in a Twitter video that she needed to delay her Unbreakable World Tour, because she had plans to start a family with Al Mana and needed to “rest up.” In the clip, she also stated that she would “continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

Jackson confirmed her pregnancy by sharing an exclusive photo of her baby bump with People magazine last October. The entertainer managed to keep a low profile before giving birth, only spotted once shopping at a furniture store in London.

