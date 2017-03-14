Illusionist Criss Angel speaks out after failed stunt leaves him in the ER

Magician Criss Angel, known for his death-defying tricks, said the mid-air straitjacket move that sent him to a Las Vegas emergency room last Friday night was not a publicity stunt, as some skeptics claimed.

“This is real,” Angel told ABC News in an exclusive interview. “I blur the line between reality and illusion but this demonstration and the risks that are at stake are no joke.”

He added, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and for me it’s always about pushing my envelope.”

Angel attempted an aerial trick, in which he hung upside down while secured in a straitjacket, during his show at the Luxor in Las Vegas. As he swayed his body in an attempt to free himself, even the audience knew something was off as he struggled to escape.

“He’s flailing his arms and legs trying to do everything he can to wriggle free,” Ryan Perez, an eyewitness, told ABC News.

Angel then lost consciousness mid-air in front of a stunned and fully packed audience before being helped down and rushed to the hospital.

“Once I started going up I was told that I began my escape and that’s all I remembered until I woke up and I was literally surrounded by paramedics and people putting things in my arm,” Angel said.

Angel blamed losing consciousness, which he said was a first for him, on elements beyond the show, including not eating properly, lack of sleep and dehydration.

Within 24 hours of the failed attempt, Angel suited up to give the performance another try. This time he successfully broke free as he hung from his ankles in front of a stunned audience.

Fans in attendance at Friday’s show were issued refunds or were given the option to see a show on a different day.

