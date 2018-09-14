If Music Sometimes Gives You Goosebumps, It Means You’re a Good Person

Have you ever listened to music that was SO GOOD it gave you GOOSEBUMPS? Me too. And I’d like to say it was during a symphony, but it was back when Clay Aiken sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water” on “American Idol”.

Anyway, according to a new study out of Harvard, if music has ever given you goosebumps and made the hairs on your arm stand up, that’s actually a sign you’re THRIVING.

The researchers found that about 55% of people had THAT strong of an emotional connection to music, and they were more likely to be healthier, happier, friendlier . . . and even WEALTHIER.

They also found that women were more likely to get goosebumps from music than men . . . and for most people, it happens quickly, like during the first minute of the song.

And music isn’t the only thing that gives some people goosebumps.

25% had them when someone said “I love you” for the first time . . . 23% had them when their child was born . . . and 16% had them when they saw their partner walk down the aisle at their wedding.

(Metro)