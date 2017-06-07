Horsey McHorseface wins first race

CNN reports that Horsey McHorseface came from behind in the final furlong to claim a first win in only his fourth start Monday at the Arthur Thompson Memorial Maiden Plate at Cessnock Racecourse in New South Wales, Australia.

The three-year-old gelding’s name was inspired by a public poll in Britain that selected “Boaty McBoatface” as the most popular name for a $300 million polar research ship. The Natural Environment Research Council, which held the poll, eventually named the ship for Sir David Attenborough.

Owner Joe Rosetti came up with the name and co-owner Bjorn Baker agreed

Jake Bruce, racing manager at Sydney’s Warwick Farm racecourse, said, “We had a laugh about it in the office and thought, ‘Hey, why not? Joe’s a good bloke and he’s a good horse — we just thought it would be a good fit.”

Bruce and the owners thought the name would generate interest.

“Any publicity is good publicity,” Bruce said. “He’s got as good a chance as any to make it and we’d absolutely love to win with him on a big day. It would be a) hilarious and b) great for the owners.”

Thanks to Monday’s $15,000 win, Horsey McHorseface is making a name for himself.