Hollywood Walk of Fame 2018 honorees revealed

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2018.

The honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations, according to a news release.

The group includes two late stars: comedian Bernie Mac and television personality Steve Irwin.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” Vin Di Bona, chairman of the selection committee for 2017, said.

“As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever. We look forward to their big day as the Walk of Fame Class of 2018 becomes cemented one by one on the most famous sidewalk in the world!”

Dates have not been set for the star ceremonies, which must be scheduled within two years from the selection date.

The complete class of 2018 is below.

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana

In the category of TELEVISION: Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes and posthumously: Steve Irwin

In the category of RECORDING: Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick, Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and “Weird Al” Yankovic

In the category of RADIO: Steve Jones

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and posthumously: Bernie Mac.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com