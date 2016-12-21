Harlem Globetrotter Sinks Basket from Top of Houston Stadium

In a video posted to the official Harlem Globetrotters’ YouTube channel, Corey “Thunder” Law, a star Globetrotter and holder of three basketball-related world records, effortlessly throws a ball from the roof of the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium. through a hoop set up on the ground below.

The NRG Stadium is 260 feet high. Even more impressive, it’s pretty much nothin’ but net when he sinks it.

In the video, Law said the distance was far more than his 2013 record of 109 feet.

Law previously managed an amazing trick shot at the US Airways Center in Phoenix — home of the Phoenix Suns — as part of the ninth annual Guinness World Records Day.

The trick shot was part of a promotion for The Harlem Globetrotters’ world tour, which kicks off in Houston Dec. 26.

The tour will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on February 12th.

Earlier in December, Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes climbed 58 stories up the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio, Texas to make a similarly incredible shot.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com