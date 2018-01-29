Grammys 2018 Winners’ List: Bruno Mars goes six for six

Despite going into the Grammys with eight nominations, JAY Z was completely shut out. The big winner was Bruno Mars, who won six of the six Grammys he was nominated for. Kendrick Lamar won four out of the seven Grammys he was nominated for. Here are the winners:

Record of the Year

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album:

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance:

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

Best Rock Song:

“Run” — Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album:

A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

Sleep Well Beast — The National

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song:

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album:

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album:

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

Best Country Song:

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album:

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Best Dance Recording:

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

OTHER

Best Music Video:

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones

Best Americana Album:

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Best Folk Album:

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann

Best Children’s Album:

Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb

Best Comedy Album:

The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

Best Musical Theater Album:

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

La La Land — Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Music Film:

The Defiant Ones — Various Artists

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Greg Kurstin

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com